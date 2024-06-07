Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (June 7, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

WWE SmackDown tonight will continue the build for the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event and will feature the fallout of last week's exciting episode and more.

The June 7, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The building has a maximum capacity of up to 22,090 and is the home of the Louisville Cardinals men's and women's basketball teams from the University of Louisville.

Several WWE events, like RAW, Superstars, 205 Live, Main Event, and more, have emitted from tonight's arena in the past. The last time the Stamford-based promotion was in the KFC Yum Center was for the August 25, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Louisville, Kentucky

Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Fans who want to watch WWE SmackDown live tonight can buy tickets through TicketMaster. A single ticket ranges from $24 to $355, while two tickets range from $24 to $250.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

As of this writing, three matches have already been announced, along with two exciting segments involving the Undisputed WWE Champion and The Bloodline.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Austin Theory last week on WWE SmackDown. For tonight, Grayson Waller will attempt to regain his team's momentum as he goes one-on-one with Johnny Gargano.

Last week on the Friday show, Apollo Crews lost against Andrade due to interference from Angel. Crews and Angel brawled backstage later that night, which earned them a singles match tonight.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell at the King & Queen of the Ring event. Last week, Indi accused the champions of injuring Candice during the match. The tension resulted in a single match between Cargill and Hartwell being booked for the upcoming episode.

Last week, AJ Styles faked his retirement, causing Cody Rhodes to come out and wish him well. However, the former attacked the Undisputed Champion from behind during the supposed farewell. It would be interesting to see what The American Nightmare will say tonight.

Tonga Loa is the most recent star to join The Bloodline by debuting at the 2024 Backlash event. He has been a powerful tool for the group since then, and for the upcoming SmackDown, Solo Siko will officially anoint the star into The Bloodline.

