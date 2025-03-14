Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (March 14, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is one that many shouldn't miss. It features several action-packed matches and top-star appearances. It will also kick off the exciting Europe Tour before WrestleMania 41.

The March 14, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Olimpic Arena (aka the Palau Municipal d'Esports de Badalona or the Pavelló Olímpic de Badalona). It has a capacity of up to 12,760 and was the home of the 1992 Summer Olympics.

The upcoming show will also mark the first time WWE SmackDown and a weekly show will broadcast from Spain. Also, tonight's show will mark the third time a show was broadcast from the country.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Barcelona, Spain

Venue: Olimpic Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through WWE.com and Olimpic Arena's official website. Ticket prices range from €60 to €200.

What to expect for the first Friday Night SmackDown from Spain?

Three matches are currently set for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown, and one interesting segment featuring the Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes has had some strong words for John Cena and The Rock for the past few weeks since he was attacked at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Tonight, he is given another platform to speak his thoughts on Miz TV hosted by the titular superstar.

Charlotte Flair has set her sights on Tiffany Stratton since the former chose to fight for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. After another attack on last week's WWE SmackDown, B-Fab confronted The Queen about her actions, setting up a singles match for tonight. Tonight will mark Flair's first singles match since her injury in December 2023.

Randy Orton returned last week on WWE SmackDown where he also had some thoughts for The Rock and John Cena's alliance, along with some threatening words for Kevin Owens. Later in the episode, he had a backstage altercation with Carmelo Hayes, resulting in a singles match for tonight's Friday show.

Finally, a championship will also be put on the line tonight. After three months since their last match, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will go head-to-head with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in hopes of becoming the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

