4 facts every fan must know before WWE SmackDown live from Barcelona, Spain

This week's WWE SmackDown will be special as it will take place internationally in Barcelona, Spain. Although the country isn't visited often by the Stamford-based promotion, previous events have an interesting and rich past.

Ad

The Road to WrestleMania 41 will continue with jam-packed action and exciting moments, but this time more fans will be able to join in the fun. As announced in December 2024, the company will embark on a European Tour en route to WrestleMania 41. The tour will kick off on the upcoming WWE SmackDown this week in Barcelona, Spain at the Olimpic Arena. The Stamford-based promotion may not visit the country often, but they always leave a mark when they do.

Ad

Trending

For this list, we will look at four facts every fan must know before WWE SmackDown live from Barcelona, Spain.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

#4. The upcoming WWE show will mark only the third televised show from Spain

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although the Stamford-based promotion has already held a few shows in Europe, the upcoming WWE SmackDown show will mark only the third time a show will be televised from Spain.

Before the March 14, 2025, episode of the Friday show, the first show to ever be televised was the October 5, 1991 show WWF on Telecinco which was held at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona. Following this was on April 24, 1993, with the event named WWF Mania #16 as part of the European Spring Tour, which aired on the USA Network.

Ad

The upcoming blue brand show will be special as it will mark the first time a weekly show from the Stamford-based promotion will air from Spain.

#3. Charlotte Flair will be in singles action tonight on WWE SmackDown for the first time since 2023

Ad

Charlotte Flair returned to television at the 2025 Royal Rumble, where she eventually won the Women's match. She has since chosen to face Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL, but she will be in action first tomorrow against B-Fab. As it turns out, the upcoming match will be special.

The Queen's upcoming bout against B-Fab will mark the first time she will be in action for a singles match since her return. The last time she was in singles action was on December 8, 2023, on WWE SmackDown where she sustained a torn MCL, ACL, and meniscus during a face-off with Asuka.

Ad

#2. Street Profits will be in action after several months of absence

Although Charlotte Flair's upcoming WWE SmackDown is going to be the first in a while, the same can be said for the Street Profits. Although Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford haven't been gone long, it has been a while since they were in action on television.

The last time Street Profits were in action was on the Live Holiday Tour on December 28, 2024. The last time they were on television was on the day before that during WWE SmackDown where they defeated Los Garza. That will change tonight as they battle DIY for the Tag Team Championship.

Ad

#1. The Undertaker has an interesting record in Spain

Expand Tweet

Ad

From the two WWE televised shows in Spain so far, only one man has main evented them, The Undertaker. This record is certainly unique and one that The Deadman should be proud of, but he isn't that successful in terms of winning both of them.

In the 1991 event, WWF on Telecinco, The Phenom was defeated by Tito Santana. Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer defeated Yokozuna via a disqualification in the 1993 event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback