Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (March 21, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will continue the build-up to Road to WrestleMania and will still be part of the company's Europe Tour. Several exciting matches and returns are advertised for the upcoming episode.

The March 21, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy with a capacity of up to 20,000. The Stamford-based promotion previously held three house shows in tonight's arena, the latest being on the May 1, 2024, house show.

As of this writing, three matches are currently advertised for the upcoming Friday show. Along with this are appearances from former World Champions.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Bologna, Italy

Venue: Unipol Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketone Italy's official website. Ticket prices range from €172.50 to €575.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown in Italy?

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns returned and attacked Seth Rollins and CM Punk during their Steel Cage match. On this week's Monday show, The Visionary addressed The Tribal Chief's actions and The Second City Saint, announcing that he will confront both men on the upcoming WWE SmackDown.

Another recent return that occurred was Jade Cargill, who showed up at the beginning of the Women's Elimination Chamber where she attacked Naomi. The Glow admitted a couple of weeks ago that she did attack The Storm. However, the former Women's Tag Team Champion also crossed paths with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez last week during an interview, resulting in a singles match between Jade and Liv tonight.

Zelina Vega is now the next star to express interest in challenging for Chelsea Green's Women's United States Championship on the brand. The challenger and the champion crossed paths last week during a backstage interview, but Piper Niven said that Vega must face The Green Regime before being granted a title shot. Tonight, Zelina will face Piper Niven in a singles match.

Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman will meet each other again on the upcoming WWE SmackDown. Both men have been crossing paths on the brand lately and last week, Braun's team with LA Knight and Jimmy Uso won against Solo Sikoa, Fatu, and Tama Tonga. However, the latter group still managed to attack the winning team. The Monster of All Monsters aims to exact revenge tonight.

