The WrestleMania go-home show of WWE SmackDown is set for some interesting developments. Bobby Lashley is heavily rumored to fight at the upcoming Premium Live Event, so the 'Mania match card could get an addition. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reign will have their final confrontation before their Undisputed Title match.

The March 31, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be held in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The same venue will host the Hall of Fame ceremony immediately following the blue brand show, with the likes of Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, and more legends set to be inducted into the 2023 Class.

Home to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA, and the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA, the Crypto.com arena is going to host basketball events during the 2028 Summer Olympics. Ice hockey competitions are also often held at the venue as it is home to the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Los Angeles, California

Venue/Arena: Crypto.com arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

WWE fans interested in booking their tickets for the upcoming show can do so via the official website of WWE (redirected to axs.com). TicketMaster is another method to get your seats. Prices currently range from $32 to over $160. Tickets for the Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW are also available on the site.

Tonight, five legendary names will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Stacy Keibler, Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, and the late Andy Kaufman will be honored, while the late Tim White will be inducted as the recipient of the Warrior Award.

Match card for the March 31, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown?

The ninth edition of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will dominate the runtime of the upcoming WWE SmackDown show. Multiple teams, such as Hit Row, Brawling Brutes, and Legado Del Fantasma, are scheduled to participate. However, the favorites for the bout are Bobby Lashley and LA Knight.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are expected to kickstart the show and look to avenge the beatdown they received at the hands of The Usos last week. Multiple other segments might hype the upcoming WrestleMania 39 clashes.

Below is the full match card for WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes promo segment

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Andre The Giant Memorial 30-Man Battle Royal

Last week, Cody Rhodes ended the undefeated streak of Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer may look to make a statement by bashing The American Nightmare just before WrestleMania. He just needs approval from The Tribal Chief.

