Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (November 25, 2022)

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will mark the final episode of the promotion before Survivor Series: WarGames. Despite this, it looks like the action won't slow down. An assortment of tag team matches are on the way, the semi-finals of the World Cup, and an important announcement from Bianca Belair.

Last week's episode of the Blue Brand saw Ricochet make it to the last four of the World Cup tournament after he defeated Mustafa Ali. In another match that night, Butch took out Sami Zayn.

Shotzi also faced Shayna Baszler, who had Ronda Rousey by her side, in a singles match. Fortunately for the SmackDown Women's Championship challenger, she was aided by Raquel Rodriguez which resulted in her win.

Another match that transpired last week was from Braun Strowman, who successfully teamed up with The New Day against Imperium. Karrion Kross was also in action to defeat Madcap Moss.

The November 25, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown will see the continuation of these rivalries and more. The upcoming episode will take place at the Amica Mutual Pavilion (fka Dunkin Donuts Center) in Providence, Rhode Island.

What can fans expect for the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode?

The Blue Brand will feature the semi-finals of the WWE World Cup. Ricochet is now slated to face Braun Strowman, while Butch will see if he can be successful once more against Santos Escobar.

After last week's event, the SmackDown Women's Champion and the former NXT Women's Champion will seek vengeance against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. However, this won't be the only tag team match of the night.

In the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode, The Usos will face Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a tag team bout to determine which group will have the advantage at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Finally, Bianca Belair will announce the fifth member of her team in tonight's episode. So far, the group comprises the EST of WWE, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim. According to reports, it looks like Becky Lynch might be the missing member of the RAW Women's Champion's team.

All of this and more are expected for the final episode before the premium live event this Saturday. From the looks of it, fans should expect exciting match-ups and surprises for the show.

