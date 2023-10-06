Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (October 6, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be the go-home show before tomorrow's Fastlane Premium Live Event. Despite a packed weekend, fans will still be treated to a main roster debut and stars from Monday Night RAW.

The October 6, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It is the home of the NHL's St. Louis Blues and has a maximum capacity of 22,000.

Enterprise Center has hosted multiple WWE weekly shows in the past. It was also the location of the 1998 Survivor Series, 2010 Elimination Chamber, 2012 Royal Rumble, 2014 Survivor Series, 2017 Money in the Bank, and much more. The last time the Stamford-based promotion was in tonight's arena was for the March 23, 2023, edition of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue/Arena: Enterprise Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans wishing to watch the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket for the event ranges from $25 to $167.

What can fans expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

One of the matches for the upcoming Fastlane Premium Live Event is for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, which is currently held by The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Before they defend their gold against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, they will all come face-to-face first on tonight's show.

John Cena and LA Knight will also appear tonight before they join forces against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Last week, The Megastar saved The Cenation Leader from an attack from The Bloodline and agreed to be his partner.

The upcoming WWE SmackDown episode will also feature tag team action from the women's division. Charlotte Flair will team up with Asuka against Bayley and Iyo Sky. It would be interesting to see if the tension for their Fastlane title match will be too much for tonight.

Rey Mysterio will also be in action tonight. He is set to defend the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley, who will have The Street Profits by his side. LWO and Lashley's group have been feuding for weeks, and it remains to be seen if both groups can maintain their composure.

Finally, Dragon Lee would make his in-ring debut on tonight's WWE SmackDown. He would go against Austin Theory, with whom he had an altercation on a previous episode.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.