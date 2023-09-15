Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (September 15, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown only has one match and one segment currently advertised. Still, fans should ensure not to miss out on any of them due to the prominent names involved.

The September 15, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The formerly known Pepsi Center is the home of the NBA's Denver Nuggets and NHL's Colorado Avalance. The capacity of tonight's location can go up to 21,000.

The Ball Arena has hosted multiple weekly WWE shows in the past. The last time the Stamford-based promotion was in the arena for the February 10, 2022, edition of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Denver, Colorado

Venue/Arena: Ball Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans who are interested in watching the action tonight can do so by purchasing tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ranges from $21 to $2,000. Recent reports from WrestleTix indicate that tonight's setup is for 12,789. 12,629 tickets were already distributed, and only 160 are available. However, the numbers of the open may have changed as the show grows closer.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

Tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown marked the first main roster show since UFC and WWE merged and became TKO Group Holdings. It would be interesting to see if any changes will be seen on the product.

A rivalry that was present in both WWE SmackDown and RAW is between The Miz and LA Knight. Both men clashed at Payback, with John Cena as the guest referee. After The A-Lister fell short against The Megastar, he demanded a rematch. Their second showdown will be featured on tonight's blue show.

A superstar many fans are anticipating for tonight is John Cena. The Cenation Leader has been more active recently and has clashed with several stars, including Grayson Waller. Both men had a tense encounter at Money in the Bank in London, ending with the Australian star on his back.

The 16-time World Champion will be the guest of The Grayson Waller Effect tonight. It would be interesting to see how the segment will go and if it will end in a match between both men.

It remains to be seen what other plans the Stamford-based promotion has for the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown.

