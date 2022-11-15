Where is WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair now?

Record 12-time women's champion Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE since May. She last fought Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in an 'I Quit' Match. Following her defeat, she was sidelined from television due to a kayfabe injury.

However, Flair's sudden disappearance was due to her wedding plans with All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo. The couple exchanged vows on Friday, May 27, at the Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón, Mexico. Although Andrade returned to AEW in June, Flair hasn't stepped inside the ring since their marriage.

Charlotte Flair was heavily rumored to return when she dropped a workout video before Clash at the Castle. She also appeared on Broken Skulls Session in mid-August. The hype for her comeback intensified when reports by PWInsider suggested that Flair was aiming for RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

However, speculations are that the former SmackDown Women's Champion will return at Royal Rumble next year and potentially win the multi-woman bout. This angle could facilitate the rumored plans for Flair to lock horns with Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Currently, Charlotte is hitting the gym and playing the role of a wife. She occasionally posts supportive messages for her husband on social media. Meanwhile, Andrade noted that The Queen's WWE return is delayed due to personal reasons.

“It [work schedule] was very heavy because she worked on Thursdays to work on weekends while I travelled on Tuesdays and returned on Thursdays as soon as she was scheduled to leave. Right now we are good because I get to see her more, I hope she comes back soon.”

Ric Flair believes WWE is waiting for an opportune moment to re-introduce her daughter on TV. He thinks she could have several feuds with top stars but primarily needs to find her footing after her return.

Charlotte Flair's return to WWE is a hushed topic

Charlotte Flair was scheduled for a public autograph signing in New York this weekend alongside Bianca Belair. Unfortunately, Flair couldn't attend the event due to undisclosed reasons.

Moreover, Ric Flair recently noted that he had no idea when The Queen would enter the ring again. However, he did confirm that she is doing well physically and emotionally.

The 36-year-old SmackDown Superstar has been a mainstay of WWE for over a decade. In the past, she has feuded with top names like Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Ronda Rousey. The highlight of her career arguably came at SummerSlam 2019 when she defeated Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Could Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair outshine the SummerSlam match at The Show of Shows next year? Sound off in the comments below.

