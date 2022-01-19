×
5 Things Triple H failed to do in WWE

Which things did "The King of Kings" fail to do in WWE?
Saurav Chaudhary
ANALYST
Modified Jan 19, 2022 04:18 AM IST
Listicle

Triple H has been with WWE for a long time. Currently, he's managing his position as the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development. Even though the Cerebral Assassin doesn't show his face much on TV anymore, he has achieved what most WWE stars only dream of.

Triple H is a 14-time world champion, Royal Rumble winner and has main-evented WrestleMania. He has fought almost every major star in WWE, from Shawn Michaels to Roman Reigns. The King of Kings has matched up against multiple generations' top superstars in his illustrious career.

He has also been behind some of the greatest factions in WWE history. This is just a fraction of the success Triple H has had in WWE. However, in this article, you won't find the rest of his accomplishments. Instead, you'll see what The King of Kings missed or failed to do in WWE.

#5 Triple H never defeated Daniel Bryan

Now this should be good #RAW #TripleHvsBryan http://t.co/0dq9VoXxbF

Triple H has been a part of WWE for three decades, during this time he has faced a plethora of superstars and scored a pinfall over most of them. One of the few stars whom he has failed to beat is Daniel Bryan.

When Bryan initially made his jump to the main roster, he and The King of Kings didn't cross paths because of the rookie tag that was attached to the former WWE Superstar's name. However, as time passed Bryan went on to become a prominent superstar. Soon enough, he was in the WWE Championship picture against Randy Orton.

At the time, Orton was one-third of Evolution. The Game tried everything to pull Bryan away from Orton's title. He even fought Bryan at WrestleMania one-on-one, hoping to keep him out of the WWE Title match later in the night. Despite using every dirty trick, he failed.

Daniel Bryan Vs. Randy Orton Vs. Batista (Wrestlemania XXX) © WWE https://t.co/6FX8Rj6d9Y

The King of Kings couldn't handle seeing Bryan as the face of the company and even challenged the star for the WWE Title a few times. However, he came up short on every occasion. Since then, the two men have went their separate ways and Daniel Bryan remains one of the few WWE stars the Cerebral Assassin has failed to beat.

Edited by Brandon Nell
