The 5 greatest Bryan Danielson feuds

Bryan Danielson has once again opened eyes to just how great of a professional wrestler he truly is since signing with All Elite Wrestling. The American Dragon has wasted no time in immediately putting his name back in the "Best In The World" conversation with classics against Kenny Omega, Minoru Suzuki and Eddie Kingston.

It wasn't like he wasn't doing the same thing in WWE. This year, Bryan Danielson, then Daniel Bryan, was in the spectacular WrestleMania 37 triple threat main event against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Before leaving WWE, Bryan delivered a tremendous bout against Reigns on the April 30th SmackDown, a match that was highly praised.

With many fans and pundits trying to analyze Bryan Danielson's place in the greatest of all time discussion, his awesome feuds throughout his illustrious career should be further looked back on. In this article, let's take a look at the five greatest Bryan Danielson feuds.

5) Bryan Danielson vs. Randy Orton

Bryan Danielson went through a steady climb up the ranks of WWE during his stints there. After his World Heavyweight Championship and Team Hell No runs, Bryan had to work his way into the main event scene with Randy Orton acting as his final obstacle. They had a series of matches that were very entertaining and a victory in a No Disqualication Match over Orton helped elevate Daniel Bryan.

Randy Orton went on to win the Money In The Bank Ladder Match with Bryan in it and then proceeded to officially form the Authority with Triple H after cashing in on Bryan to win the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2013. This led to more encounters between the two rivals, with Orton surviving with the title at the end of 2013 before losing to Bryan for the gold at WrestleMania 30.

Orton and Bryan made intriguing rivals during an important period of their careers. For Randy Orton, this helped him back into the top heel role and one of the more significant title reigns of his career. For Bryan Danielson, this solidified his spot as a top star for the WWE and helped kickstart the rivalry that took him into another stratosphere.

