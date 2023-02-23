Which actor portrayed Saraya (fka Paige) in her biographical film? Where and how to watch 'Fighting with my Family'

Saraya (fka Paige) already made quite the impression on WWE staff and talents prior to signing with the company. This was owing to her growing up in a family with a vested interest in the pro-wrestling industry. Her parents Ricky Knight and Sweet Saraya have their own wrestling promotion called the World Association of Wrestling in Norwich, England.

Known as Paige throughout her WWE career, the 30-year old was a prominent part of the women's evolution. She was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion in 2013. A year later, she made her main roster debut against AJ Lee and won her first reign as Divas Champion at the age of 21. She was notified about her debut and win by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who additionally informed her that he was taken up with the documentary 'Fighting with my Family' and was eager to adapt it into a feature film.

The film released in 2019 was written and directed by Stephen Merchant and produced by The Rock, who also made a brief appearance on it. English actor Florence Pugh had been cast to play Saraya, Jack Lowden as her brother Zak Zodiac, Nick Frost as her father and Lena Headey as her mother. The 27-year old not only completed all of the stunts on her own but also underwent rigorous training to portray the former Anti-Diva. Additionally, Vince Vaughn took on the role of WWE recruiter and coach Hutch Morgan. The film is available to watch on Apple TV and Amazon Prime where it can be rented for a fee of $3.99 or bought at $14.99.

Pugh and Saraya mostly communicated via text messages while the film was being made. They met in person for the first time after the film was completed. The multi-time Divas Champion had much praise for the actor and the two soon became good friends.

The film premiered in January 2019 at the Sundance Film Festival and was released a month later. It garnered over $41.5 million worldwide and got a 93% rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Saraya launched her own clothing store and makeup brand

Following her injury in 2015, Saraya undertook an administrative role in WWE. She was the SmackDown General Manager for a brief period. In the meantime, outside the ring, she launched her own clothing store and a year later, the world was introduced to Saraya Jade Cosmetics. She also collaborated with popular brand Hot Topic for an exclusive collection.

Saraya stunned the wrestling fraternity with her AEW debut in September last year. While her in-ring capacity seemed a bit uncertain given her injury, she announced her return to competing in the squared circle. The former Anti-Diva had her first match in nearly seven years against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear. She formed an alliance with Toni Storm and the two have wreaked havoc and chaos in the women's division since turning heel a few weeks ago.

On this week's edition of Dynamite, it was announced that the AEW star would compete in a triple threat match against Ruby Soho and Jamie Hayter for the Women's Championship at Revolution.

