Which AEW stars trained Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne? Taking a look at the WWE NXT star's wrestling career 

Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin have been upholding the fort since former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose's departure in December. The stable, led by Rose, was formed in September 2021 and has had a dominant run ever since.

Jayne made her wrestling debut in 2018 under the name Avery Taylor. Prior to signing with WWE, she was associated with Shine Wrestling, Evolve, and World Xtreme Wrestling. In 2020, she made her televised debut, competing in a battle royal for the NXT Women's Championship. Gigi Dolin and Jayne won the tag team titles on two occasions at Halloween Havoc and during a weekly show in April 2022, respectively.

Many established names often take to training upcoming talents. Jay Lethal is no stranger to being a guide and mentor. He has been credited with taking popular names under his wing, including April Mendez (fka AJ Lee), Dominik Mysterio, and even Ric Flair for his last match in July 2022.

During her tenure across independent promotions, the WWE Toxic Attraction member was trained by Lethal and Matt Sydal, who currently compete on All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

In August last year, the two stars made their main roster debut on SmackDown, competing in a tournament for the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. However, they had to forcibly quit the first match due to Dolin reportedly suffering a concussion and being unable to continue.

What is in store for Toxic Attraction's future following Mandy Rose's departure?

The wrestling world witnessed Mandy Rose's impressive 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion come to an end last year. In the aftermath of her sudden release from the company, her teammates continue to dominate the women's division.

Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin competed in a 20-women battle royal at NXT: New Year's Evil, wherein both women were finalists. In a bid to emerge victorious, the two eliminated each other at the same time. Thus, both were declared winners and contended for the women's title against Roxanne Perez at NXT Vengeance Day in a Triple Threat match.

During the bout, the two Toxic Attraction members held nothing back in a bid to pinpioint their focus on winning the title. Hence, magnifying the cracks in the tag team that is coming to the surface.

It is not unusual for popular tag teams to split and compete as single competitors. Many prominent teams who seemed to have a robust relationship crumbled due to gradual fractures over time. The Toxic Attraction members' recent matches seem to indicate that their end could be near as far as being a tag team in WWE is concerned.

