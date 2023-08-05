Which Anoa'i family members were featured in Paul Heyman's SmackDown segment? WWE seemingly shares a SummerSlam preview?

Paul Heyman gave the WWE Universe a history lesson on SmackDown tonight. The Wise Man showcasaed the history of Tribal Combat during his in-ring promo. The video package featured several members of the Anoa'i family ahead of SummerSlam.

Paul Heyman’s SmackDown promo before SummerSlam featured Rikishi and Afa discussing the significance of the Ula Fala worn by Samoan warriors. The Wise Man said Jey Uso won’t ever become the Tribal Chief.

The Anoa'i family was also referenced by Michael Cole during the main event of SmackDown tonight. The WWE commentator elaborated on the history and significance of the Tribal Combat, noting that there will be a declarative winner this Saturday at SummerSlam.

For those unaware, the main event pitted Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa against each other for the first time on weekly television. Heyman was at ringside to observe and coach the Enforcer of The Bloodline as he took on his brother. The former Right Hand Man pinned his brother clean in the middle of the ring.

It remains to be seen if Jey Uso will maintain the same momentum against Roman Reigns this Saturday. The winner of the match will be crowned the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the Tribal Chief.

Could Anoa'i family members show up at SummerSlam after Paul Heyman’s SmackDown promo?

Paul Heyman’s promo on SmackDown promo might have teased a future appearance by the Anoa'i family members. It is possible that the Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) and Rikishi could appear this Saturday at SummerSlam.

Afa and Sika last appeared in flesh at Hell in a Cell 2020. Roman’s father and uncle showed up on the ramp after the controversial ending to the “I Quit” Hell in a Cell match. The duo put the Ula Fala on Roman and recognized him as the Tribal Chief.

Will Jey Uso get the same honor tomorrow night or will history repeat itself? We'll have to wait and see.

