Which channel is WWE SmackDown tonight? Not on FOX (July 21, 2023): How to watch on Friday night, live stream, preview, and more

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown promises to be a must-watch show, with many high-profile segments lined up. The anticipation has been building since the announcement of Roman Reigns' appearance on the Blue brand. As we approach SummerSlam, the show will continue to build up to the grand event. For those eager to catch all the live-action, make sure to read on to find out how you can do that.

For fans in the United States, Friday Night SmackDown will not be airing on FOX this week. Instead, it will be shifted to FS1. This is due to FOX's coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup on their normal home network. However, it will be streamed on HULU at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT / 7 PM CT.

Fans in India and Sri Lanka can catch WWE SmackDown Live on Saturday at 05:30 AM on Sony Sports Channels (Sony Ten 1 or Sony Ten 3) or by subscribing to Sony LIV to gain live access to WWE shows. WWE fans in Australia will have to tune into Foxtel8 at 12 PM ACT on Saturday or can watch the live stream on Foxtel's BINGE at 11 AM AEDT.

Meanwhile in the United Kingdom & Ireland, the Blue Brand show will be live on BT Sports at 1 AM on Saturday. However, the international network for all the shows is officially the WWE Network.

What fans can expect for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown?

As of now, the company has announced the "SummerSlam Rules of Engagement" which will feature the return of The Tribal Chief on the Blue brand. During this segment, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are likely to discuss and set the rules and conditions for their rumored upcoming clash at SummerSlam 2023.

Although the undisputed champion has not officially accepted Jey Uso's challenge yet, this segment may conclude with Reigns accepting the challenge on certain terms or stipulations. Additionally, a fatal four-way Invitational match for the United States Championship has been announced. This match will include veterans like Rey Mysterio and Sheamus, along with LA Knight and Cameron Grimes.

Roman Reigns Jey Uso set for rules of engagement tonight

The winner of this match will then go on to face Santos Escobar, who already qualified last week. The ultimate winner will earn a US title opportunity against Theory, potentially at SummerSlam.

Other than this, the official WWE website also advertises the presence of other superstars, such as Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Bobby Lashley, to name a few.

