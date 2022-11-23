Which city is set to host WWE WrestleMania in 2027?

WrestleMania is an event that WWE truly tries to upgrade each year. Details and names are already being discussed for next year's event and even the year after that. From the looks of it, the event's home in 2027 has already been decided.

This year's Grandest Stage of Them All was a two-night affair at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Next year, it will transpire at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Surprisingly, WrestleMania 40 also already has a date and location. The 2024 event will take place on April 6 and 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Going even further, the Stamford-based promotion might have already tapped the location for its 2027 event. Interestingly, it looks like the location was chosen due to recent success the company had there as well.

According to reports, WWE is considering hosting WrestleMania 43 in Nashville, Tennessee if the proposed enclosed stadium is built in time for the event. Due to the success of this year's SummerSlam, it's no wonder the promotion decided to return for such a big event.

"(WrestleMania) is a weeklong event potentially worth upwards of $200 million and is broadcast in 57 countries," Spyridon told the Council. "This is just the beginning of what our city can do if the stadium deal is approved. Deep appreciation to WWE, the Titans and the state for getting this done."

WrestleMania 39 might have multiple big WWE stars in attendance

Next year's Showcase of the Immortals is all about Hollywood, which just might be on brand for the two stars heavily rumored to be returning for the event.

Black Adam star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been rumored to be returning for the event for a while now, with suggestions even pointing out that he's set to face his cousin Roman Reigns. Fellow DCEU actor John Cena, who plays Peacemaker, is also rumored to be returning after a long absence from the company.

Aside from the two Hollywood actors, Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin are just some of the other personalities that might appear at the event. Still, it looks like fans will have to wait and see what actually transpires at the April event.

Do you think Nashville will be a good location for the Grandest Stage of Them All? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes