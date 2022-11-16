5 major returns that WWE could be planning for WrestleMania 39 

WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39 will air live from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, as a two-night event on April 1 and 2, 2023. The company recently announced the schedule of events for WrestleMania weekend.

A recent report has revealed that WWE has some big plans for The Show of Shows next year. While The Rock is rumored to be returning for a match against Roman Reigns, another report revealed that John Cena could also be in action at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year.

However, these two superstars may not be the only ones to make a comeback next year as the company is reportedly planning some major returns for WrestleMania 39. The following piece will look at five such names who could make a comeback to the promotion at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year.

#5. Vince McMahon

In what was arguably the biggest Wrestling story of the year, Vince McMahon stepped down as the Chairman and CEO of WWE in June 2022. Not too long after that, the former boss took to Twitter to announce his retirement from the company.

Following the former Royal Rumble Winner's official exit, the company is reportedly planning to honor his legacy at The Show of Shows next year. WWE could have Vince McMahon inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2023. Hence, the former boss of the company could be in attendance at WrestleMania 39.

Given his unparalleled work as a wrestling promoter, Mr. McMahon deserves a place in the Hall of Fame more than anyone. Fans can expect this emotional moment to be the official end of Vince's era.

#4. Rob Van Dam

Rob Van Dam recently took to Twitter to tease a potential return to the promotion at WrestleMania 39. The hardcore legend stated that he would be in attendance at The Show of Shows next year.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, it would be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for the former WWE Champion. If Van Dam decides to get his hands dirty inside the WWE ring, then a potential match against Seth Rollins doesn't seem like a bad idea.

The Visionary recently paid tribute to the former ECW Superstar at Extreme Rules 2022. WWE could weave this into an interesting storyline to lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential dream match between the duo at The Show of Shows next year.

#3. Kurt Angle

In his retirement match, Kurt Angle took on Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. While the former WWE Champion showed heart to go toe-to-toe against the former Lone Wolf, he succumbed to a heartbreaking loss in the end.

While the former Olympian has stayed away from the ring since then, he recently revealed that he is open to coming back to WWE for one final match. In another interview, Angle teased a potential WrestleMania return next year.

The former RAW General Manager stated that the creative department has something in store for him at The Grandest Stage of them All next year. However, it is likely to be in a non-wrestling capacity.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse The possibility of Steve Austin & The Rock competing at WrestleMania 39 is surreal. The possibility of Steve Austin & The Rock competing at WrestleMania 39 is surreal. https://t.co/QDS5iqeGWF

Stone Cold Steve Austin last featured in a match against Kevin Owens on the opening night of WrestleMania 38. The Texas RattleSnake made quick work of KO, squashing him to earn a major victory.

A recent report has revealed that the Attitude Era legend is elated with his return this year and is open to ideas for a potential bout at The Show of Shows next year. This has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans speculating about Stone Cold's potential opponent at WrestleMania 39.

While there is still a cloud over his potential opponent, the odds of Austin making his return at 'Mania next year seem very high.

#1. CM Punk finally returns to WWE

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Steve Austin vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 39. LFG!!! Steve Austin vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 39. LFG!!! https://t.co/xJzPgfTliU

As you may know, rumors of CM Punk's potential comeback to WWE have been making the rounds all over the internet for quite some time now. Reports of Triple H's change of stance on Punk's WWE return have further added fuel to the fire.

Given the recent turn of events, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the former Money in the Bank winner's return to the company looks more likely than ever. If The Game and Punk do end up mending fences with each other, then an appearance at WrestleMania for The Best in the World could be on the cards next year.

On another note, following reports of Stone Cold's potential return to The Show of Shows next year, many believe that the creative team could be planning a dream match between Austin and Punk for the event next year. Will that happen? Only time will tell.

Should CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin happen at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes