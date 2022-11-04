Which current superstar did Sheamus call his 'WWE wife?'

Sheamus is one of the many WWE Superstars who have good relationships with his co-workers in the men's and women's divisions. His closeness with top female superstar Charlotte Flair has even been noted as his partner in the promotion.

It's not new for superstars to have platforms where they interact with each other. It has been noted that The Brawling Brutes member has had a YouTube channel since 2017 named Celtic Warrior Workouts, where he posts workout videos with his fellow stars.

As part of the workout series, it was later shared in 2018 that Charlotte Flair would also appear alongside him. Before their workout video was posted, the former SmackDown Women's Champion shared a clip announcing their video.

The video posted by a fan account was then retweeted by Sheamus, who called Charlotte his "WWE Wife."

Years later, both superstars have found real-life partners outside the company. Flair has been absent from WWE programming since her WrestleMania Backlash match against Ronda Rousey. It was said that she was written off TV due to an injury, but it was because she married current AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

On the other hand, the Celtic Warrior recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla.

AEW and WWE personalities were present at Sheamus' wedding

Many superstars were present at the wedding of The Celtic Warrior in New York. However, some stars from All Elite Wrestling also had a role in the wedding.

Despite already being at the Jacksonville-based promotion, Rusev (aka Miro) and Cesaro (aka Claudio Castagnoli) took the time to be present at the wedding. Miro formerly joined Sheamus as part of the League of Nations stable, while Claudio was one-half of The Bar.

Sheamus also had Drew McIntyre as his best man for the wedding. In an interview, McIntyre recalled the wedding and joked that his favorite part was when he roasted the SmackDown star during his speech.

"I was expecting him to freak out a little more but he kept it together and this is the one, she's a great girl. It was a really great weekend, it was three days and his and her whole family was there... It was a really cool weekend and the best part of all was of course, not the part where they got married but the part where I gave the best man speech and roasted his a**e."

WWE Superstars may portray a character inside the ring, but it's evident that it's different once they reach backstage. From the looks of it, Sheamus has a good relationship with various superstars even if he is a heel or face.

