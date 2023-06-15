Which current WWE Superstar did Brock Lesnar go to college with?

Brock Lesnar was already a big name in college sports when he signed with WWE. The Beast Incarnate was the top prospect in collegiate wrestling and won the NCAA Division I Heavyweight Championship in 2000. Lesnar was roommates with a future WWE colleague at the University of Minnesota.

The star in question is none other than Shelton Benjamin. The WWE veteran used to share room with Brock Lesnar during their college days. Benjamin was Brock’s assistant coach. When the Beast got approached by WWE, he made sure his friend got signed as well.

The two would report to WWE’s developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) in 2000. They were even booked together as a tag team called The Minnesota Stretching Crew by Jim Cornette in OVW.

Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin won the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship on three separate occasions. The duo wrestled a couple of dark matches as a tag team against the likes of Prototype (the future John Cena) and Rico Constantino.

The Minnesota Stretching Crew disbanded after Lesnar was called to the main roster in 2002. The “free agent” made his main roster debut in brutal fashion on the RAW after WrestleMania X8. The rest was history.

Did Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin crossed paths on the main roster?

Shelton Benjamin joined Lesnar on the main roster in December 2002. However, they soon found themselves in the opposing corner because of Benjamin’s alliance with Kurt Angle, who was Lesnar’s rival at the time.

Both The Beast and Benjamin had their first WrestleMania match at WrestleMania 19. Shelton Benjamin and then tag team partner Charlie Haas retained their WWE Tag Team Championship in a triple threat match against Los Guerreros (Chavo Guerrero and Eddie Guerrero) and the team of Chris Benoit and Rhyno.

The Next Big Thing, on the other hand, won his second WWE Championship in an all-time classic against Kurt Angle in the main event.

Brock and Shelton also shared a moment at Royal Rumble 2020 before the Beast showed his true colors in an intimidating fashion. It remains to be seen if they will cross paths in the future.

Do you think Lesnar and Benjamin could’ve worked as a tag team on the main roster? Let us know in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes