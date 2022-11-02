Which current WWE Superstar is Bron Breakker dating?

Bron Breakker was primed for big things the moment he signed with WWE. He is currently in his second reign as NXT Champion. Besides his in-ring outings, Breakker’s love life is the subject of fan speculation, and we’re here to answer that for you.

The 25-year-old is currently dating fellow NXT star, Cora Jade. The rumors came to light after the latter teased their romance on social media.

The young star posted a picture of Breakker with a “palette heart” filter. The NXT Champion later confirmed the rumors after he dropped their picture together on Instagram with ‘W’ as the caption.

The two have since posted a couple of snaps together, with Cora Jade referring to the top NXT star as the “love of her life” in one of them. Interestingly, WWE hasn’t brought their real-life romance to television yet.

It could be because Bron Breakker is a beloved babyface, whereas his love interest is a hated heel. Cora has been playing a villain since she turned on her former best friend, Roxanne Perez, on July 12, 2022, episode of NXT. The 21-year-old cost Perez her title match against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

Cora Jade @CoraJadeWWE i can’t drown my demons they know how to swim

The former tag team champions feuded with each other over the following months. The rivalry seemingly concluded at Halloween Havoc 2022 as Roxanne defeated Cora in a Weapons Wild Match.

Bron Breakker & Cora Jade have been together for several months now

The relationship between the two blossomed in the summer of 2022. Before that, the two were friends honing their craft at the WWE Performance Center.

Cora revealed when she started dating Bron Breakker during an interview with Wrestling Inc:

“We were just friends for a while here at the PC, just as friends. And then we started dating sometime in the summer a few months ago. But he’s great. He obviously has family in wrestling like you just mentioned, but he himself didn’t come from wrestling, he was in the NFL. So it’s cool to be able to see his progression as well, because I always joke with him all the time and I tell him that he’s going to learn from me, because I’ve been wrestling longer than him. So I always joke with him about that. But just to pick on him."

It will be interesting to see if and when WWE decides to incorporate their romance into the storyline.

