Which current WWE Superstar is Cora Jade dating?

Cora Jade has been a fast-rising superstar since her debut on January 2021. She is among the youngest in the industry at 22, yet she has gained a remarkable fan following. Though many knew of her rumored past relationship with Trey Baxter, it seems the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is now dating someone new.

In August last year, Cora Jade took to social media to share an Instagram story of Bron Breakker confirming their relationship. Both joined the company around the same time and became friends before they started dating.

Jade went into detail about their relationship and had nothing but praise for her beau. She explained that he came from an NFL background, but his passion for the industry keeps him progressing, something Cora Jade herself can relate to.

"We were just friends for a while here at the PC [Performance Center], just as friends, and then we started dating sometime in the summer a few months ago, but he's great," said Jade. "He was in the NFL, so it's cool to be able to see his progression as well because I always joke with him all the time, and I tell him that he's going to learn from me because I've been wrestling longer than him. So I always joke with him about that, but just to pick on him." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bron Breakker and Cora Jade pose together in newly shared photo 📸 Bron Breakker and Cora Jade pose together in newly shared photo 📸 https://t.co/gtWbLJl2bW

The couple has been going strong since then, confirmed with a Twitter post on May 15. Both Jade and Breakker continue to become top contenders in the developmental brand.

The Former NXT Champion was rumored to be on the main roster during the 2023 Draft. Meanwhile, Jade recently secured a massive win in the ongoing NXT Women's Title tournament.

Cora Jade moves on in the NXT Women's Title Tournament

Jade is one of the top contenders to win the vacated NXT Women's Championship. On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Cora Jade and Fallon Henley started the show with the continuation of the Women's Title Tournament.

Henley has won the NXT Tag Team Championship herself with Kiana James but was recently defeated on April 1. Throughout the latter part of the match, Jade began to put pressure on Henley's left leg and eventually did some damage.

Fallon Henley put on a good fight but could not capitalize on her moves due to her limp. Jade took advantage and delivered a DDT to pin Henley and advance to the semi-finals next week.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle What Finals matchup we wanna see in the Women's Tournament?? #WWENXT What Finals matchup we wanna see in the Women's Tournament?? #WWENXT https://t.co/yrax2MyjYd

Cora Jade will face Lyra Valkyria, while Tiffany Stratton takes on Roxanne Perez in the tournament's semi-finals.

