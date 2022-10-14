Which current WWE Superstar was the imposter Kane?

Kane's mysterious on-screen character had a variety of iterations during his active career. After his initial unmasking on a RAW episode in 2003, another superstar decided to remind the Hall of Famer of his past three years later.

On the May 29, 2006, episode of RAW, Kane locked horns with Shelton Benjamin when the arena's lights went out. Suddenly, a creepy video was played, and an imposter of The Big Red Machine emerged on TV. The character was played by Luke Gallows, who came out wearing the legend's iconic gear and mask.

In the following weeks, the imposter attacked the original after every match until they finally squared off at the Vengeance event, where Gallows won. The storyline ended abruptly when the former ECW Champion attacked The OC member and threw him out of the building.

Luke Gallows has come a long way since the high-profile angle. After his main roster run as the imposter Kane, he returned to Deep South Wrestling. He later teamed up with CM Punk as part of The Straight Edge Society on SmackDown.

In 2010, he was released from the company but returned to WWE in 2016 alongside Karl Anderson. However, they were let go four years later due to budget cuts. The Good Brothers recently returned to the Stamford-based promotion and reunited with AJ Styles on the RAW Season Premiere.

The Big Red Machine, on the other hand, wrestled in his last match during the 2021 Royal Rumble. During the contest, he eliminated Ricochet and Dolph Ziggler before being ousted by Damian Priest. He was later inducted into that year's Hall of Fame class.

Luke Gallows was planned to team up with Kane and The Undertaker as Brothers of Destruction

The Brothers of Destruction was one of the most chilling tag teams in history. Although the duo was already a perfect fit, another member was supposed to be added to the legendary tandem.

In the Talk N Shop podcast, Gallows revealed there were plans for him to be included in the legendary team while he was in developmental.

"They told me [I was going to be the third Brother of Destruction] in developmental. Think about that in your mind when you're a 20-something-year-old kid. At first they told me I was going to come out at WrestleMania 23. It ended up being The Boogeyman, but I was going to be the third brother," said Gallows.

The Hall of Famer is currently retired from active competition and is pursuing a career in politics. However, he continues to make sporadic appearances for the company.

What are your thoughts on the Imposter Kane storyline? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes