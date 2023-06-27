Which current WWE Superstar was Ludwig Kaiser spotted with at dinner?

Ludwig Kaiser is one-third of Imperium on WWE RAW. The 31-year-old recently went viral for how smoothly he picked up Gunther's trench coat during a WWE event. The star was also recently seen at the dinner table with a female WWE star, sparking rumors.

The person in question is none other than NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. It's currently unknown whether the two have been together, but they were seen having dinner with The Ring General and his wife.

The Ring General posted a photo of the couple seated opposite himself and his wife Jinny on his Instagram. The photo was apparently taken during a dinner at Madison Square Garden in 2022.

Fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that the Imperium leader was the matchmaker for the new couple in the WWE world. It remains to be seen if Kaiser and Stratton will make their alleged relationship official or if it will remain a part of the rumor mill.

Ludwig Kaiser helped Gunther win on WWE RAW

The Ring General recently took on Sami Zayn in a blockbuster match that took place 11 years after their last singles encounter. The two men met inside the ring during the second half of the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before Money in the Bank.

Gunther and Zayn traded blows, but neither man refused to slow down. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion tried to take out the Austrian brute with his signature Blue Thunder Bomb but to no avail.

The closing moments of the match saw Kaiser try to intervene, but Kevin Owens arrived to take out the Imperium member. Kaiser’s persistence, however, allowed Giovanni Vinci to cause a distraction, allowing Gunther to prevail over Zayn after a great match.

We’ll have to wait to see what’s next for Imperium.

