Which former WWE champion attended the People's Choice Country Awards? Know all about their appearance

WWE stars are susceptible to making appearances outside the company. In addition to being athletes in the ring, they have schedules and engagements to represent the company across various sports and entertainment fields.

Drew McIntyre is a top name on RAW. His impeccable record and second run with the Stamford-based company has enabled him to captivate and charm the WWE Universe with his work. The Scottish Warrior is currently involved in a feud with The New Day, which started when he accidentally threw a chair at Xavier Woods during their match.

The multi-time WWE champion has also been pushed as the babyface for the company to expand their media outreach. Keeping in line with his Scottish heritage, the 38-year-old wears a kilt for his match entrances and he also has a sword named Angela, after his mother.

Most recently, McIntyre took to social media to share his experience of attending the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards with his wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel. To add to his presentation, the WWE star wore his signature kilt with a black shirt and coat, complimented with a cowboy hat. The event took place at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. It was attended by many notable names, including Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Zach Bryan and many more.

The last time McIntyre was in a significant title feud was SummerSlam earlier this year, when he faced Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The two had been at loggerheads for quite a while and McIntyre seemed hell-bent on a second reign as IC champion. However, The Ring General retained his title leaving McIntyre languishing in the mid-card ever since.

Drew McIntyre is gearing up for another heel turn in WWE

Being one of the faces of the company, Drew McIntyre has upheld his persona as being one with the fans. However, in light of recent events on RAW, The Scottish Warrior has teased a dark and mysterious turn.

He ditched his signature blue and black colored gear to now sporting a new leather jacket and black kilt. He has not been a fan of Jey Uso being on RAW owing to their history and how The Bloodline ruined his chance at world champion. However, Uso has seemingly warmed to Sami Zayn, who is urging Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes to see his new side and quest for redemption.

On a recent edition of RAW, Jey Uso faced Drew McIntyre in the main event, with the former refusing to join The Judgment Day. After the bout, The Judgment Day pounced on Uso and attacked him. The Scottish Warrior was making his exit, he paused, but did not attempt to aid Uso.

The last time McIntyre was a heel was when he was associated with 3MB, which failed to engage the WWE audiences. After being babyface for a long while now, a major tweak in his gimmick would only make him all the more ferocious in the ring.

What do you think of Drew McIntyre's impending heel turn in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.