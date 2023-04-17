Which former WWE Champion does Moana star Auli'i Cravalho have a crush on?

After spending nearly eight years as a regular competitor in WWE, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) left the company to pursue an acting career in Hollywood. Over the past two decades, he has starred in several movies, including Moana.

In the Disney animated film, The Brahma Bull was the voice of Maui, a demigod who sets off with Moana on her journey. Auli'i Cravalho voiced the titular character in the film.

About a year before the movie was released, Cravalho gushed over The Rock in an interview with People. The 22-year-old actress also disclosed that she was dying to work with him.

"The one actor I'm dying to work with is the Rock, of course," Cravalho said. "The coolest thing about the Rock is his muscles or his personality, his smile, his... muscles. All of that," she said.

In another interview with Rolling Stone in 2020, Cravalho recalled the first time she met The Rock.

"The first time I met Dwayne was actually at a press shoot and he brought me flowers the first time. And I think we had photo shoot after that. I remember very vividly hanging off of his arm because like I was like, 'yeah, good photo.' And I remember him smelling very good and him also being very like shiney just like he glowed. I'm grabbing onto his arm being like, 'wow!' Like, 'what a bicep.' That was something weird," she recalled. [1:10 - 1:38]

The American actress disclosed that her mother was also impressed when she met the WWE legend for the first time. She usually refers to that meeting as going "Rock climbing."

When did The Rock last compete in WWE?

The Rock initially retired from being a full-time WWE Superstar in 2004. However, he has made several sporadic appearances in the company over the past two decades. The Brahma Bull even held the WWE Championship for a few months in 2013 before dropping it to John Cena at WrestleMania 2013.

The 10-time world champion last competed at WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Erick Rowan in only six seconds.

