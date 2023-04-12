"You're so big and strong" - When Britney Spears flirted with ex-WWE Superstar

In 2004, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) left WWE, ending his eight-year tenure as a full-time professional wrestler. About a year earlier, he, alongside Britney Spears, presented the Choice Movie Comedy Actress award at the 2003 Teen Choice Awards.

As The Rock and Spears walked onstage, the Princess of Pop started flirting with The Brahma Bull. Spears told the 50-year-old that he was "her hero," pointing out his size and strength.

"Wow! You're my hero man. You're like, you're such my hero. No, seriously, you're like the toughest guy alive. You're so big and strong and totally hardcore, you know. Like, what do you do? Like what do you do on a date? Like you come on and maybe like dropkick goodnight or something?" she said. [1:08 - 1:31]

The Rock responded to Spears' question, explaining that he likes to go to dinner and then watch a chick flick movie.

"Yeah, I like to do a little bit of that. You know, well, actually I like to get a little dinner and then I'd like to go see like a little... [What? I couldn't hear you?] I said, I like to go for a little dinner then I like to see a chick flick, a chick flick. Yeah, I do, I do. I like comedies. I like romantic comedies. And I'm tired of just women thinking that, you know, I just kick booty all day long. I mean, I saw Bridget Jones' Diary 32 times. And I own a special edition of the DVD My Best Friend's Wedding. And last time I watched it, I cried like a baby," The Rock replied. [1:32 - 2:16]

Megan Fox also once flirted with WWE legend The Rock onstage

About four years after sharing the stage with Britney Spears, The Rock presented another award alongside Hollywood star Megan Fox at the 2007 Teen Choice Awards.

Like the Princess of Pop, Fox complimented the WWE legend's physique. Meanwhile, The Brahma Bull dubbed himself a "sensitive man." The actress then jokingly suggested they call themselves "The Fox and The Pussycat."

"I like big strong guys who can be as gentle as a pussycat," Fox told the former WWE Champion. ""Oh, well, you know, meow!" The Rock responded.

