When Ilfenesh Hadera revealed her fiancé's unexpected reaction to her kissing former WWE star

In 2004, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) left WWE to pursue an acting career in Hollywood. Since then, The Brahma Bull has starred in several movies, including Baywatch. In the film, the 10-time world champion kissed his co-star Ilfenesh Hadera.

During an interview with People Now in 2017, Hadera opened up about her kiss with The Rock. She disclosed that her fiancé Alex Soroken had an unexpected and surprising reaction to the kiss.

"I have to tell you and I think this is charming and sweet. People I've told were like, 'Well, that's weird.' So [Dwayne and I] kiss in the movie, and one day my fiancé and I were walking down the street with iced coffees and he stopped in his tracks. He's like, 'So when you think about it, it's like I've kissed The Rock' [laughs]. He was patting himself on the back. I was like, 'I did that!'" she said. [1:18 - 1:43]

In the same interview, Hadera disclosed that she was offended by a piece of advice from The Rock while shooting their first scene together. However, she later discovered that he was right.

"I was initially a little offended that he felt like he had to tell me to suck it in. But the next day, photos splashed all over the Internet from every angle, and I was like, 'Thank God he said that,'" she added.

Zac Efron also enjoyed kissing WWE legend The Rock in Baywatch

During the film, The Rock locked lips with another co-star, Zac Efron, underwater as he gave him mouth-to-mouth CPR.

The 35-year-old actor detailed his experience of kissing the WWE legend in an interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2017. Efron disclosed that it initially felt "weird." However, he enjoyed it.

"[What does The Rock taste like?] Cherry chapstick. That is so weird. But to be completely honest, like, kissing a dude is weird at first but like it tasted like a Winterfresh commercial. Like a cherry chapstick. It was like, it was crazy, it was like it can't, he's good at that too! Jeez man, he's just the best at everything. It was an awesome kiss and one off the bucket list for me, for sure," he said. [0:35 - 1:07]

