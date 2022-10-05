Which former WWE star is AEW's Sammy Guevara married to?

Sammy Guevara may be a solo competitor, but he is mostly seen with his real-life wife and fellow AEW star, Tay Melo (Tay Conti). Still, it took a while for the couple to meet since the latter was formerly signed with WWE.

Tay started her journey in sports early. Not only does she hold a black belt in Judo and a blue one in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, but also has a background in gymnastics.

Still, she pursued a path in wrestling, initially signing with WWE in October 2016. She then debuted as Taynara Conti at WrestleMania Axxess in April 2017. Unfortunately, Tay lost her debut match against Sarah Bridges. Her run with the company ended in April 2020 when she was released due to the COVID-19 budget cuts.

Tay appeared on AEW in August 2020, where she participated in the promotion's Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament. Not long after, she started dating Sammy Guevara and announced their engagement in June this year in Paris. The duo married in August at the Luxmore Estate in Winter Springs, FL.

Former WWE personality criticizes Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo

The newlywed couple got the attention of Renee Paquette after a recent match between Sammy and Jon Moxley in Dynamite.

During the match, Moxley got the upper hand despite Guevara putting up a tough fight. The match almost ended early when Melo and Anna Jay, who were at ringside, caused a distraction. Still, Moxley was able to overcome the low-blow from Sammy Guevara's partner.

Although Jon pinned his opponent to capture the victory, his wife was not impressed. Taking to social media, Renee Paquette called out Tay Melo and insulted the AEW pairing.

"Ummmmmm @taymelo …..let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband."

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Ummmmmm @taymelo …..let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband. Ummmmmm @taymelo …..let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband.

What do you think about Sammy and Tay Melo's partnership inside the ring? Share your thoughts below!

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

Poll : 0 votes