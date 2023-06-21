Which former WWE star had a crush on Roman Reigns? Hint: It is not a female wrestler

Roman Reigns is one of the most desired men from WWE. Not only does he have a great physique, but he’s also great with words. His mic work is impeccable, and he keeps the audience engaged throughout the segment.

With his charisma, long hair, and full-sleeve tattoo, several women have revealed to have a crush on Roman Reigns. Some of them were the female contestants of the sixth season of Tough Enough.

Interestingly, during the second episode of the sixth episode, host Chris Jericho revealed that he had a crush on The Tribal Chief. It was met by cheers and claps from the audience!

"I gotta be honest, I got a crush on Roman Reigns as well. Who doesn't?," Jericho said.

Currently, Chris Jericho is signed with AEW, where he’s leading The Jericho Appreciation Society. He signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and is the promotion’s inaugural AEW World Champion.

Roman Reigns is dealing with The Bloodline’s end

WWE’s top heel faction has been dominating the company for over two years. However, all good things come to an end, and so is The Bloodline nearing it.

The Head of the Table had been untouchable, especially with The Usos protecting him, even during his title matches. Unfortunately, The Tribal Chief has lost that extra layer of protection after Jimmy Uso betrayed him at Night of Champions and Jey Uso chose to side with his brother.

However, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are still standing by Roman Reigns, keeping a part of The Bloodline intact. Even though there are rumors that Sikoa will betray Reigns to side with his older brothers, it’s not going to happen before Money in the Bank.

WWE has booked a tag team match between Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa and The Usos for Money in the Bank 2023. No titles are on the line at the upcoming premium live event in London.

No plans have been revealed for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for SummerSlam yet, considering Cody Rhodes will be busy with Brock Lesnar. It’s being assumed that one of The Usos will take The Tribal Chief in a singles match.

