Which former WWE star got divorced recently?

In some rather unfortunate news, a former WWE superstar recently separated from her husband of almost two years. The news was confirmed by the couple on their social media.

She debuted on the developmental brand on April 2, 2016, and experienced a streak of losses in her first three matches. Her participation in the Mae Young Classic was also forgettable as she was eliminated in the first round.

It was then that The Queen of the Carolinas decided to shift to Impact! Wrestling in 2018. Yes, you guessed it right. The star in question is Tessa Blanchard.

While she was never a household WWE name, Tessa reached the pinnacle when she captured the Impact World Championship in January 2020. However, she was stripped of the title in June due to alleged racist behavior. Even WWE turned its back on Blanchard due to her ‘attitude issues.’

Speaking of her personal life, Tessa Blanchard dated fellow wrestler Miguel Olivo (aka Daga) in 2019. The couple probably met during their time at Impact, although Daga was usually seen in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. They got engaged in November of the same year and married in August 2020.

Rumors of a rift between the two superstars originated in 2022 when Daga's post on Twitter grabbed everyone’s attention. Although it was later deleted, fans suspected something was wrong with the couple as it foreshadowed the eventual divorce.

Tessa and Miguel used their Instagram accounts to announce the news of their split today. They claim to be friends despite the pain of divorce.

Various WWE superstars expressed their condolences on Tessa Blanchard’s divorce from Miguel Olivo, including Angel Garza and Rob Van Dam. Mexican wrestler Mr. Iguana comforted the couple with his words as well.

Tessa Blanchard disclosed the reason for her fleeting appearances of late

In May 2022, Tessa had a fall-out with Women of Wrestling, which cast a shadow over her wrestling career. She was a familiar face in the Los Angeles-based promotion and even held the world championship in 2019. Her departure from Impact Wrestling further dampened the expectations of fans.The 27-year old has almost disappeared from the world of wrestling.

Bill Apter of Sportskeeda managed to grab hold of the star for an interview, during which she gave us a peek into her mindset.

“So, right now I'm in school, which is like my main focus, at the University of Texas at San Antonio…I try to do one to two of these wrestling get-togethers or matches a month, honestly not too much more than that at the moment."

Tessa was last seen in a ‘Best Two Out Of Three Falls’ Match at UWW: Go For The Gold match on December 9th, 2022. Her loss to Miranda Alize that night was her last appearance in the world of wrestling for now.

