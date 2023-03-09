Which former WWE star did Liv Morgan date? Details on their relationship

Liv Morgan has been one of the most well-known WWE Superstars recently, and she is sure to capture the attention of even those outside the sport. The superstar has not been that open regarding her dating life in recent times, which was the opposite a few years ago.

Liv Morgan dated former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore, who now also goes by the name Real1. They met before Morgan even joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2014, at a Hooters restaurant where Liv previously worked. In their first meeting, Liv told Enzo how she was interested in wrestling. They kept in touch before she eventually joined WWE.

"Enzo Amore walked into Hooters, we made small talk and I told him I wanted to wrestle. I knew when I was 5, I wanted to do it - I was gonna grow up and I was gonna be in WWE. We kept in touch, and because he trained with you he got me to come here too,"

LIV began dating Amore when she was in NXT. They also lived together briefly. Their relationship ended in 2017 and the following year, Enzo was released from the company.

Liv Morgan is reportedly in a relationship with a former WWE title holder

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was linked to a few of her co-workers after her relationship with Enzo ended. However, none of them were ever confirmed, and she has since kept a low profile about her dating life. Still, a WWE Hall of Famer might have mentioned something regarding her romantic relationship.

On an episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair spoke about his visit to the Rotunda's, Bray Wyatt's family. While talking about the notable wrestling family, he mentioned that Bo Dallas and Liv Morgan are a couple.

"I was so happy to see Bray [Wyatt]. I just saw Barry's sister the other day, Mike's wife. And Mike was there at the 30th anniversary [of RAW]. Mike Rotunda, Barry [Windham]'s brother-in-law. So, he [Barry] is recovering. He is here in Tampa... He's out what they call The Compound. That would be the Bray Wyatt/Mike Rotunda compound. Bo's got a bunch of property out there. Bo is with Liv Morgan now. I think, are they married? I don't know. Yeah, and I saw JoJo, Bray's wife. Yeah, they're a very happy family,"

Carrie @RomanandCarrie Bo Dallas and Liv Morgan Good Morning Bo Dallas and Liv Morgan Good Morning https://t.co/uK60RdKWc9

From the looks of it, Liv Morgan is now trying to keep her personal life private and let fans focus on her professional career.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes