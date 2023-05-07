Which former WWE star was responsible for Bad Bunny's big win at Backlash?

Bad Bunny had an exciting time at WWE Backlash in his home country of Puerto Rico. Despite not being a regular wrestler and his first time in a singles match, the rapper performed well and garnered a lot of praise. However, some credits should also go to the producer of the match.

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny had a thrilling San Juan Street Fight match as one of the Double Main Events of the recently concluded Premium Live Event. The rapper brought out an array of weapons, like his favorite kendo stick, trash cans, and steel chairs. He even took a major spot while in the crowd and delivered a number of impressive moves.

As it turns out, the producer behind the exhilarating match was none other than Jamie Noble, as per Fightful. He is a former WWE Superstar, which most fans may also remember as one-half of the J&J Security of The Authority. He has produced a number of matches, one of them being the Five-way match on Day 1 2022.

Jamie Noble had his final match on a house show on December 11, 2022. He successfully teamed up with Braun Strowman, The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) against The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn.

Who else was involved with Bad Bunny's WWE Backlash match?

The Grammy Award winning rapper may have been a natural in pro wrestling, but it was definitely made possible by the people who surrounded him. While it's already known that he fought Damian Priest, The Judgment Day member was involved in other aspects.

Damian Priest was also one of Bad Bunny's trainers in 2023, and it's no shock that Jamie Noble was also involved in preparing the Puerto Rican rapper. Previously, the rapper received the help of Adam Pearce, Norman Smiley (Coach Smiley), and Drew Gulak.

In the middle of the San Juan Street Fight, The Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor attempted to help Priest, but their moment was cut short. It didn't take long for Rey Mysterio to appear, tailing behind him were the rest of the LWO members, aside from Zelina Vega.

Surprisingly, returning Puerto Rican stars Carlito and Savio Vega also made an appearance. Both men also helped in chasing away The Judgment Day members and celebrated with Bad Bunny inside the ring after his big win.

Tonight's performance of Bad Bunny definitely earned him more respect and admiration from fans and professionals. It remains to be seen when he will be seen next.

