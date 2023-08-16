Which former WWE star did Roman Reigns kick out of the locker room in 2017? Recalling their issue

Roman Reigns might have adopted The Tribal Chief gimmick only recently, but he has been a locker room leader for a long time in WWE. And no one knows that better than his former colleague, Enzo Amore.

Six years ago, in 2017, Roman Reigns allegedly kicked Enzo Amore out of the locker room for "disrespecting the business." The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was not popular backstage due to his controversial antics.

Between publicly taking credit for Neville's exit from the company and bragging about his spending habits on social media, Amore seemingly did several things that rubbed people the wrong way. However, in one incident, he invited "questionable friends" backstage into the locker room who took pictures and videos of other wrestlers, leaving them furious.

Roman Reigns dealt with the issue at once by throwing Amore out of the locker room and making him dress in the hallway. Previously, he had also removed Amore from a WWE tour bus for ill-mannered conduct.

Mike Chioda shared the details of Reigns punishing Amore for his actions and the latter's genuine heat with the locker room leader while speaking about the incident on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw. The former WWE referee was quoted as saying:

"I remember recently it happened to Enzo, and I remember John Cena made Enzo dress out there for a while. Roman Reigns did that [not John Cena]. Roman Reigns is old school, so many generations of wrestling there. He made Enzo dress out in the back because of some of the stupid stuff he was doing. I mean, when you disrespect the business, the boys in the locker room, or anything else, you’re gonna get heat, that’s for sure."

Amore was released from his WWE contract shortly after the incident in January 2018. He has since been active on the independent circuit and even claimed he was thrown out of the locker room for punching a bully.

Is Roman Reigns set to miss massive WWE shows in 2023?

The Tribal Chief defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. He appeared on the following episode of SmackDown when Jey destroyed The Bloodline by attacking Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso before saying, "I Quit."

While fans are excited to see how the storyline unfolds, it is unlikely to feature Reigns. The Tribal Chief is reportedly set to take a hiatus and is not scheduled to appear on any significant show for the next few months. This may include major premium live events like Payback, Crown Jewel, and Survivor Series.

