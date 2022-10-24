Which former WWE Superstar is Liv Morgan reportedly dating?

Liv Morgan is one of the fan-favorite stars in WWE. She has shared her past romantic relationships with fans on social media. With reports circulating that she's dating a former star, it looks like Morgan will keep things private.

Since Liv Morgan and former WWE star Enzo Amore broke up in 2017, not a lot has been known about the former's romantic partners since. Although she was linked to former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in 2018, nothing was confirmed. However, it looks like the SmackDown star is spending her time outside the company with someone special.

In February 2021, rumors circulated that former WWE star Bo Dallas was in a relationship with Morgan. In addition, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reported that they are living together and have started their own business.

"[Bo Dallas] has a farm living with Morgan and they've started a family real estate business and studying that to prepare for life after wrestling."

Dallas was previously in a relationship with former NXT star Sarah Backman and even got married in June 2014. Five years later, the former couple was officially divorced. Bo was released from WWE in April 2021 after 13 years.

Could Bo Dallas join Liv Morgan in WWE soon?

Although the former SmackDown Women's Champion has been an active performer on SmackDown, the same can't be said for her reported partner. However, recent reports suggest the two might join each other in the company in the future.

Since Bray Wyatt returned to this year's Extreme Rules, fans have wondered which superstars are behind the Wyatt 6, or the characters that accompanied the recently returned star to the promotion.

It's no wonder that Bo Dallas, Bray's real-life brother, was among the potential names that could be behind those chilling masks. Interestingly, Liv Morgan herself was also thrown in the mix due to her recent bizarre actions after losing the SmackDown Women's title.

For now, there is no confirmation on whether Morgan is dating the former star or if he will return to WWE. Still, it will be interesting to see the duo work together in the ring.

