Which former WWE Superstar is Mia Yim married to?

Mia Yim made her shocking return to WWE during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The former RETRIBUTION member took out Rhea Ripley after AJ Styles told Finn Balor they had finally found a solution to the 'Rhea problem.'

The star attacked Ripley with a kendo stick, her signature weapon from NXT, on the latest episode of RAW. Also, during her time on NXT, Yim had some memorable feuds against the likes of Charlotte Flair and Candice LeRae. The former RETRIBUTION member was also in a relationship with a former WWE Superstar.

NXT recognized Yim's relationship with Keith Lee as the two were regularly featured together in the black and gold brand. Unfortunately, both were released from their contracts on November 4 last year, a few days after their main roster debuts.

The two were engaged for nearly a year before they got married. The couple tied the knot on February 5, 2022, in a private ceremony that was attended by their close friends, including Shelton Benjamin and Damian Priest, as well as family members. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley officiated the wedding.

Lee would end up making his AEW debut just four days after his wedding. Yim, meanwhile, waited for several months before joining IMPACT Wrestling.

She returned to the promotion at the Under Siege pay-per-view event on May 7, 2022. The former NXT star showed up in time to save Taya Valkyrie from Deonna Purrazzo.

Mia Yim returns to WWE RAW and joins The O.C.

The former RETRIBUTION member surprised fans in attendance and those watching at home when she returned to WWE RAW at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

The O.C. and The Judgment Day had a tense exchange during the show. The two groups have been at loggerheads over the past few weeks. However, Finn Balor's stable have been getting the upper hand thanks to Rhea Ripley.

AJ Styles told Balor that they had finally managed to even the odds against The Judgment Day and find a solution to the 'Rhea problem.'

Mia Yim attacked Rhea Ripley from behind as The O.C. took on Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio inside the ring. The Phenomenal One and his team got the better of the heels.

It remains to be seen what will be in store for Mia Yim in the coming weeks.

