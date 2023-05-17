Which movies has WWE's Seth Rollins been in? Captain America 4 is not his film debut

Seth Rollins sent the wrestling world into a frenzy with a clip of him shooting a scene for Captain America 4 or Captain America: New World Order, which is the film's official title. The Visionary will reportedly be playing the role of a mercenary of the Serpent Society, the villains in the movie.

However, this isn’t the first time Seth Rollins has landed a role in a Hollywood flick. The Grand Slam Champion has a few film credits, including Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens and Wesley Snipes-starrer Armed Response. He also starred in animated films The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!, Trouble, and the 2020 comedy Like a Boss.

Rollins’ wife and fellow WWE star Becky Lynch has also had several run-ins with Hollywood productions.

Rollins didn’t appear live this past Monday on RAW. Instead, the Revolutionary appeared in a pre-taped sit-down interview with Corey Graves. The multi-part interview will continue next week on the red brand. It seems that Seth Rollins’ film commitment led WWE to record the interview and air it on their flagship show.

Seth Rollins will face AJ Styles in the tournament final to determine the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions 2023. The Architect defeated Finn Balor to advance to the finals on RAW last week. On the other hand, Styles won against a battered Bobby Lashley last Friday on SmackDown.

Seth Rollins is set to make history at Night of Champions

The Monday Night Messiah will be part of the roster that will be traveling to Saudi Arabia for the May 27th premium live event. While WWE hasn’t announced the match order for Night of Champions, the World Heavyweight Championship match is heavily anticipated to be the show's main event.

Rollins will make history whether he wins the title or not. According to Wrestling Stats & Info, the RAW superstar will become the first performer in WWE history to be involved in three different matches to crown an inaugural champion.

It remains to be seen if he can overcome the Phenomenal One and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

