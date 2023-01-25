Which NFL legend coached Roman Reigns' wife Galina Becker?

Roman Reigns' wife Galina Becker may not be a professional wrestler like her spouse, but she is as gifted an athlete. Interestingly, the WWE Superstar is not the only one who was linked to the NFL early in their career.

The Tribal Chief met his wife in 2005 while attending the Georgia Institute of Technology. Roman was part of Georgia Tech's football team and was eventually signed to two NFL teams, but he never played for them. Still, he managed to perform for a brief moment with the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL in 2008. However, his wife is also no stranger to the National Football League.

Becker was also successful in track and field before even making it to college. While at Mount Pleasant High School, she was able to improve her skills under the guidance Steve Nelson, the former NFL linebacker for the New England Patriots Steve Nelson. Their partnership resulted in multiple awards and record-setting success.

Roman Reigns' wife Galina Becker then became a fitness model but has recently kept her personal life private. Meanwhile, The Head of the Table may not have had a positive run in football, but his wrestling career has definitely made up for that.

Roman Reigns and Galina Becker have five children together

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion may not have as heavy a schedule as he used to and his wife may not be an active model anymore, but it looks like the couple remains pretty busy while at home.

Roman Reigns and his wife married in December 2014 on a private island. Their first child, Joelle Anoa'i, was born in 2008. Their first twin boys were born in 2016, while another set followed in 2020.

In a previous interview with NBC's Today Show, Roman Reigns shared his experience of taking care of five children and stated that it's almost like a business setup.

"It's loud, it's hectic … it's one of those things when you have that many kids you really have to have a schedule and get everything in line. And almost treating it like a business, because there's just so many of them. And you have to try to delegate, and give them all as much attention as possible."

Roman Reigns may be a dominant and fierce character in WWE, but it looks like his wife and children see a softer and more caring side of The Tribal Chief behind closed doors.

