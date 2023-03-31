Which one of John Cena's notable rivals was part of his WrestleMania 22 entrance? Clip resurfaces on social media

John Cena's WrestleMania entrances encompassed quite the pomp and show. He has competed at The Showcase of Immortals on quite a few occasions since becoming a part-timer. The 45-year old is set to face Austin Theory this weekend for the United States Championship.

In his expansive, two-decade career, the Cenation Leader has stood across many prominent names of the industry from The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Roman Reigns, Edge, CM Punk and many more. The 16-time World Champion also went up against The Rock at WrestleMania 28 and 29 consecutively in blockbuster matches.

John Cena went up against The Game for the WWE Championship in the main event. His entrance for the bout had a mafia theme, which showcased a car filled with actors holding prop guns as they approached the ring. One of the members happened to be CM Punk donning a hat, a long black coat keeping in line with the theme. The then-WWE Champion followed suit and entered with his signature spinning title belt and a Tommy gun in hand.

It is not uncommon for WWE to use talents for their developmental territory in minor segments and entrances on the main roster. At WrestleMani 30, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks were a part of Triple H's entrance.

John Cena could break another record with potential win at WrestleMania 39

The wrestling world was introduced to John Cena's 'ruthless aggression' in 2002 when he responded to Kurt Angle's open challenge on SmackDown. He went on to create a legacy that stood on its accord. At WrestleMania 20, John Cena won his first reign as United States Champion. His last and fifth reign was in 2015 which came to an end at the hands of Alberto Del Rio at Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event that year.

Last year, Austin Theory stirred the feud with his idol when he celebrated his 20th anniversary with the Connecticut-based company. After much persistence, the multi-time WWE Champion gave into the 25-year old's challenge.

Cena already holds a record tie with Ric Flair as 16-time WWE World Champion. Additionally, if he succeeds in winning the US title for a sixth time at WrestleMania 39, he will once again hold a record in alignment with The Nature Boy.

#WWERaw In an empty arena, United States Champion @_Theory1 vows to make the WWE Universe stop believing in his #WrestleMania opponent @JohnCena , while making The Leader of the Cenation believe in him.

In the aftermath of his part-time schedule and other Hollywood ventures, it remains to be seen whether the Cenation Leader will be active competitor on the WWE roster post The Showcase of Immortals

