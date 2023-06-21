Which Premium Live Event did Fastlane 2023 replace? Likely WWE calendar for the rest of the year

WWE has recently announced another upcoming Premium Live Event for this year, Fastlane 2023. The show will take place on October 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. With this inclusion, another show had to be replaced.

WWE Fastlane 2023 seemingly replaces the well-known Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. The latter was held last year on October 8, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The main event saw Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match with Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee. The event also marked the massive return of Bray Wyatt after his earlier release.

With the recent change, the possible layout of Premium Live Events for the following months goes Money in the Bank in July, SummerSlam in August, Payback in September, then Fastlane in October.

November may have two Premium Live Events with Crown Jewel and Survivor Series. If the Stamford-based promotion follows its layout in the past two years, fans should not be waiting for a December PLE.

What strategy does WWE reportedly have in announcing their Premium Live Events?

The last show in Indianapolis for an episode of SmackDown

The Stamford-based promotion habitually announces Premium Live Events a few months before it occurs. However, it has been noted that this has not happened recently. Just before the Fastlane event was made public, Payback was announced weeks ago.

As per Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select, WWE announced the events separately to allow each to have its moment. The report added that the company took a strategic approach to its events calendar and location by factoring in economics, storyline, and audience growth.

How did Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton react to WWE Fastlane 2023 being hosted in Indianapolis?

The last time the company was in Indianapolis was for SmackDown's November 11, 2022. On the other hand, their latest Premium Live Event in the state was in 2016 for Clash of Champions. Fans in the state are undoubtedly excited to see another significant show in their town, but so are some well-known NBA players.

It's no secret that Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton is a fan of the company. Last year, he even watched SmackDown when it went to Indianapolis and had a backstage interview. The announcement of Fastlane being hosted in Gainbridge was met with excitement by the 23-year-old.

It remains to be seen which superstars and matches will occur in the October Premium Live Event.

