Which rising SmackDown star is responsible for creating popular promotion's wrestling logo? Looking into a career that almost never happened

The WWE SmackDown roster is jam-packed with prominent names, along with a few young talents building their rise to stardom.

One of the most iconic factions from the blue brand is the revived LWO led by Rey Mysterio. The WWE Hall of Famer is currently injured and on his way to recovery following an attack by Santos Escobar. The 39-year-old was not pleased with Mysterio's actions and lashed out at him for being weak.

During his time on NXT, Escobar was associated with Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Elektra Lopez to form Legado Del Fantasma. In the aftermath of Rey Mysterio's injury, Escobar challenged and clashed with Wilde in a singles match on the blue brand.

Joaquin Wilde kickstarted his wrestling career in 2004 on the independent circuit before making it to the big leagues. However, before pursuing his wrestling dream, Wilde participated in a contest to create and design a wrestling promotion's logo. The then-15-year-old won the competition and proceeded to design a popular promotion's first logo - Ring of Honor.

"I was not as good at Photoshop as he (my brother) was, but I was okay. So, I made the logo. I came up with a little slogan, ‘We don’t imitate, we innovate.’ We sent both logos to the contest and would you believe it, I won. The one time that I beat my brother in some artistic endeavor. I got the five free tapes. Then, I got free tickets to any Ring of Honor show that I wanted. I guess even now, if I wanted tickets to a show, I could probably [get them]. So yeah, it was pretty cool. Pretty cool opportunity." [H/T Wrestle Zone]

The LWO is in shambles, with Zelina Vega questioning Santos Escobar's actions. While Cruz Del Toro was shocked at the incidents that unfolded before him, it is uncertain on where his loyalty lies - with the WWE Hall of Famer or the SmackDown star who took him out.

Nick Aldis has a special SmackDown contract for Randy Orton

Randy Orton made his return at Survivor Series after nearly two years away. The Viper suffered a back injury at the hands of The Bloodline in May 2022.

Orton appeared on RAW and informed fans that he had kept an eye on WWE's happenings during his recovery. He was interrupted by Rhea Ripley, who has shown no fear in confronting male stars who get in her or The Judgment Day's way.

This week, WWE officially announced Randy Orton as a free agent. During tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, the blue brand's General Manager stated his plans to Paul Heyman about having a special contract to keep The Viper on Friday nights.

Roman Reigns' sporadic schedule has led to his current absence from WWE television. Given the SmackDown star's history with Randy Orton, a highly anticipated confrontation is eagerly awaited by fans.

