Which side of The Judgment Day is Rhea Ripley on? Predicting who will get kicked out amid recent tension

Rhea Ripley will be forced to choose a side when The Judgment Day members turn on each other over the World Heavyweight Championship. Ever since Damian Priest and Finn Balor set their sights on the same title, tensions have risen in WWE RAW’s top heel faction.

Currently, Damian Priest holds the Money in the Bank contract, allowing him to cash in on a champion of his choosing at any time within a year. Hence, The Archer of Infamy doesn’t need to rely on the champion accepting a challenge. On the other hand, Finn Balor had the chance to become champion, but Seth Rollins retained the title when The Prince got distracted because of Priest’s sudden movements.

On the July 3, 2023, edition of WWE RAW, Finn Balor cost Damian Priest the opportunity to cash in on an exhausted Seth Rollins. Following that, the tension between Balor and Priest could be cut with a knife, and Rhea Ripley will mostly side with Damian Priest when the time arrives.

She’s been showcasing more bonding with The Archer of Infamy, and Finn Balor was absent when The Judgment Day appeared during the opening segment of WWE RAW that aired on July 3, 2023.

Interestingly, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are close friends in real life. While WWE doesn’t always consider real-life situations, this might be an angle the company uses to justify why Finn Balor was kicked out of The Judgment Day over Damian Priest.

Nevertheless, The Nightmare has addressed the tension between Balor and Priest; apparently, it's nothing to worry about.

Finn Balor gave an insight into Rhea Ripley’s relationship with Damian Priest

The bond that members of The Judgment Day share is visible through social media posts. They often hang out together before live shows and premium live events.

WWE @WWE Give us Beatles song titles adjusted for The Judgment Day! Give us Beatles song titles adjusted for The Judgment Day! ⤵️ https://t.co/AtnEBZ1fji

During a conversation on After The Bell, Balor gave insight into the group’s dynamic in real life.

"I feel like I'm the uncle of the group in a way. Damian's like my brother, Dominik's like my little nephew that I'm taking care of, and Rhea is like Damian's little sister, or little cousins that he's looking out for all the time."

The Judgement Day, as a faction, has become quite popular. Not everyone is on-board with the faction splitting up, but it seems that WWE is heading in that direction to keep the story moving forward.

