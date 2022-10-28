Which superstar does WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey want to wrestle?

Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has been with the company since 2018. Still, she has only wrestled a couple of stars from the women's locker room. From the looks of it, there is one person she is eyeing as a potential opponent.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is at the top of the WWE SmackDown women's division once again after successfully defeating Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules for the brand's women's championship. Rousey is currently looking for her next challenger, which is why an open challenge for her title has been announced. However, it seems like the champion is hoping for someone specific to answer the challenge.

In one of her streams, the WWE SmackDown star expressed that she wanted to face Asuka. Unfortunately, it appears the promotion won't let this happen just yet. Not only because the Japanese superstar is a part of RAW, but also due to her alliance with Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss.

“Me and Asuka would be great. Maybe that’s something I could pitch at like because they do the draft before Survivor Series, that I could pitch them drafting Asuka," Ronda Rousey said. "But isn’t she part of like, the Bianca faction now? It’s Alexa [Bliss], and Asuka, and Bianca are like, a faction now. I don’t think that they would let me steal her.”

The three RAW stars would often team up together to go against Damage CTRL members Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO Sky.

Ronda Rousey previously aided Asuka in winning the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

In the main event of TLC 2018, Becky Lynch defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. The three stars gave it their all during the bout, but it was Flair and Lynch who gained leverage.

The momentum between the two came to a crashing halt when Ronda Rousey suddenly interfered during the match. While Charlotte and Becky were on top of the ladder, Rousey appeared and sent them crashing outside the ring by pushing the ladder. Asuka quickly seized the moment and won the title.

Ronda later explained that she always respected Asuka and the other two competitors in the match were cheaters.

"I have a lot of respect for Asuka and I've always have. I didn't really want to rain on her parade at the Royal Rumble. I just wanted to come out and congratulate her and bring more eyes to her incredible moment. She didn't seem too thrilled about that. At TLC, both Charlotte and Becky are a bunch of cheaters, they had it coming to them."

Although Asuka is on the Monday show, it will be interesting to see if she answers Rousey's WWE SmackDown open challenge.

