Which Uso is WWE star Naomi's husband?

Naomi is one of the WWE Superstars whose other half is with the company as well. Her husband is part of WWE Undisputed Tag Team champions, The Usos.

Born Trinity McCray (now Fatu), she began her wrestling journey in August 2009. She was first stationed in the company's previous developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling, and had her first match in October of that same year. Around that time, her eventual husband was also training in the same place.

This was when Naomi met Jimmy Uso, who first appeared on FCW in November 2009. He began teaming up with his brother Jey Uso the following year.

While on The New Day: Feel the Power podcast, she talked about how she had a hard time when she first began going on the road after coming from a close-knit family. She also noted how the new training experience and the environment were a bit overwhelming and started doubting herself.

However, she overcame her struggles with the help of her husband and friends, who made her feel less insecure. The training experience eventually made her feel more confident.

"So, that bothered me. I was just scared for a long time until I got to that next level, and, 'OK, I'm going to be alright.' Just making friends and meeting all the people down there that did encourage me, and that did work with me, and did help me. And then, of course, meeting my husband [Jimmy Uso]. That's really what got me through because this was, boom! I was struggling. Yeah, it was crazy now that I think back on my life," said Naomi. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Like Jimmy Uso, Naomi held one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) before the duo walked out in May last year.

Will Naomi join her husband, Jimmy Uso, back in WWE?

The walkout of the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions was one of the biggest stories of the past year. While the former Legit Boss has since found a new home in NJPW, it looks like a future for Naomi in WWE is still possible.

In a report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former SmackDown Women's Champion is still in talks with Triple H and the rest regarding her future. However, nothing is official just yet.

"Regarding Trinity Fatu returning, talks are ongoing but nothing has been signed as of midweek."

It remains to be seen whether the WWE couple will reunite in the company again. With Royal Rumble coming, there might also be a possibility that she will return during the event.

