Which wrestling PPV will go head-to-head with WWE Elimination Chamber?

WWE will start off its 2023 premium live event schedule with the highly anticipated Royal Rumble event at the end of this month, which will be followed by Elimination Chamber and, finally, WrestleMania. However, it looks like wrestling fans will have another option for the event in February.

Elimination Chamber will be the second PLE on the main roster this year. The event will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on February 18, 2023. However, another major wrestling event will also take place on the same day.

On the same day as WWE Elimination Chamber, NJPW will also have its event, Battle in the Valley, at San Jose Civic in San Jose, California. Surprisingly, the event will also feature an appearance and possible title match of Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks).

At Wrestle Kingdom on January 4, Mone made her highly-anticipated debut in Japan and attacked IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI just after defending her title against Tam Nakano. Mercedes then cut a promo, hinting at a challenge during Battle in the Valley.

“So KAIRI-san, enjoy your IWGP Women’s Championship while you can. Because at Battle of the Valley in San Jose (February 18), I’m going to leave you bankrupt, b**tch,” said Mercedes Mone.

WWE @WWE WWE Now recaps an incredible night inside the Jeddah Super Dome that featured a WWE Title change, and a #WrestleMania ticket punched inside the Elimination Chamber. #WWEChamber WWE Now recaps an incredible night inside the Jeddah Super Dome that featured a WWE Title change, and a #WrestleMania ticket punched inside the Elimination Chamber. #WWEChamber https://t.co/K7XUrmVePn

Former Universal Champion is looking forward to competing at WWE Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber is one of the most exciting match set-ups in the Stamford-based promotion and one that is highly looked forward to, not just by fans but also by superstars.

While on the Toronto Sun, Braun Strowman revealed that it would be a huge opportunity to showcase his skills inside the chamber and is looking forward to participating in the match.

“It’s a huge opportunity... It’s an opportunity to step into an arena and show the world what you’ve got at the highest level, winning an opportunity and moving forward with whatever you want to do in the company. Hopefully, the powers that be draw my number to step into that ring and do what I do best and that’s putting these hands on them poor souls,"

WWE @WWE



#WWEChamber A look at life inside the unforgiving Elimination Chamber. A look at life inside the unforgiving Elimination Chamber. #WWEChamber https://t.co/22cgw53WlW

As of the moment, there are still not a lot of plans for Elimination Chamber besides a rumored title match since it looks like WWE is still focusing on Royal Rumble. However, it will truly be interesting to see how Battle in the Valley will perform with Mercedes Mone's confirmed appearance.

Poll : 0 votes