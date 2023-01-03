Which WWE Hall of Famer's are multi-time Royal Rumble winners?

Winning WWE's Royal Rumble match is a historic feat. Not only does it mean the winner will head to WrestleMania with a championship opportunity, but it also cements your name in WWE history. While some superstars have never had a chance to win one, there are a few who have won it multiple times.

Royal Rumble is one of the 'big four' in WWE events, alongside WrestleMania, Survivor Series, and SummerSlam. The January Premium Live Event first had its showcase in 1988 and had its first women's rumble match in 2018. Although many stars have been crowned champions, only a select few have managed to win more than once.

The first star on the list of WWE Hall of Famers to win the notable 30-man match is none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin, who has also had the most victories. He won the event on three separate occasions, in 1997, 1998, and 2001. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

Hall of Fame 2005 inductee Hulk Hogan also won the match twice, once in 1990 and 1991. Following Hogan is Edge, who may even have a chance to join the likes of Stone Cold if he returns to action in time for this year's event. The Rated-R Superstar won two Rumble matches in 2010 and 2021. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

Shawn Michaels, a Hall of Fame inductee of 2011 also got two wins in the match, once in 1995 and another in 1996. Interestingly, his fellow D-Generation X member and Hall of Famer Triple H also had two wins, one in 2002 and another in 2016.

Another notable superstar who has had multiple wins in the Royal Rumble is future Hall of Famer Batista. The Marvel actor won the event in 2005 and 2014.

A top WWE star was supposed to be a three-time Royal Rumble winner like Stone Cold Steve Austin

The aforementioned 2022 event saw Brock Lesnar become a multi-time winner of the event as well, his first win occurring in 2003. However, reports have showcased that one of the two superstars who was also slated to win the event might have had a historic victory.

According to a report from PWInsider, Matt Riddle was a strong candidate to win last year's Rumble match. Interestingly, his former tag team partner Randy Orton was also another name who was discussed to be the victor. If that was the case, that would've been The Viper's third win, with the first in 2009 and the second in 2017.

Now that this year's Royal Rumble is just around the corner, it remains to be seen what unexpected and historical moments might occur during the event.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes