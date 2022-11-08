Which WWE Hall of Famer is Zac Efron portraying in Iron Claw?

A mainstay of Hollywood, Zac Efron is set to play the role of a famous WWE Hall of Famer from the 1980s in his next film, Iron Claw. The movie's title is inspired by the wrestler's finishing move of the same name.

Full name Zachary David Alexander Efron, the star got his first breakthrough in the 2000s. His role as Troy Bolton in High School Musical propelled his career, and he soon landed major projects alongside Christopher Walken and Matthew Perry.

Zac Efron has recently taken his acting versatility to a new level. He starred in the survival thriller Gold and played the titular hero in the horror film Firestarter, which garnered many positive reviews. Contrastingly, he portrayed a comic role in The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which received mixed reviews from the audience.

Efron will now play the role of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich in Iron Claw. The Class of 2009 inductee was signed to WCW for over a decade before moving to WWE and other promotions. He won multiple NWA championships, and one of his most famous bouts came alongside his brothers, Mike and Kerry, in 1984.

Directed by Sean Durkin, Iron Claw will focus on the Von Erichs, a renowned wrestling family. The movie will explore the family's struggles in wrestling and the Von Erich curse - a series of incidents that hurt its legacy.

The Von Erich family is also believed to be the pioneers of modern-day wrestling. Regardless, they have a tragic backstory. Kevin is the last surviving son of wrestler Fritz Von Erich. His brothers David, Kerry, Mike, Chris, and Jack were also a part of the wrestling business.

Zac Efron's transformation into WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich is a Herculean feat

Zac has been hitting the gym to ensure he nails the role of the WWE Hall of Famer in his upcoming film. He was recently clicked by the paparazzi, showcasing his full-body transformation.

alejandra @wrkhs guys i’m screaming wtf is this hair cut on zac efron omg guys i’m screaming wtf is this hair cut on zac efron omg https://t.co/sXAxIbexEz

During an interview with TMZ, former WWE Superstar Kevin Von Erich revealed that he hasn't spoken to Zac Efron personally. However, the actor gets his seal of approval to play him in the film.

“I saw a picture of the guy, he looked great. I don't think I ever looked that good. [laughs] I think they are going to be good,” said Kevin.

Zac Efron will work alongside some well-known names in Iron Claw. Jeremy Allen White will star as Kerry (brother), Harris Dickinson as David (brother), Stanley Simons as Mike (brother), Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich (mother), and Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich (father).

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes