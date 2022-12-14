Which WWE legend said Roxanne Perez is like his daughter?

Roxanne Perez quickly rose to stardom on WWE NXT 2.0 and recently captured one of the biggest championships on the brand. Although her natural in-ring skills could be credited with her success, the help of a wrestling legend also played a major part in her accomplishments.

Before the 21-year-old debuted in March of this year, some fans were already familiar with her due to her time at Ring of Honor, where she was known as Rok-C. Still, Perez also appeared in other wrestling promotions, one of which was even led by a WWE Hall of Famer.

At only 16, the NXT star began training under the guidance of Booker T and made her pro-wrestling debut at his promotion Reality of Wrestling. Due to their long history and shared memories, it's no wonder Booker T considers Roxanne Perez to be like his daughter, as he said on an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast.

"As far as Roxanne goes, she’s like my daughter. She was about as big as my daughter when she first joined the school. To see her grow into what she has become, in such meteoric fashion, it’s been awesome. To see her go out there and win that match, which carved her a little piece of history, that’s awesome. Now, set up to take on Mandy Rose, I couldn’t ask for more. I’m really proud of her. I’m overjoyed at her accomplishments and success at such a young age."

Zachary Peralez @PeralezZachary This is awesome moment Booker T celebrating with his student the New NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez #WWENXT This is awesome moment Booker T celebrating with his student the New NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez #WWENXT https://t.co/TTW6kZPqaJ

Perez was in action at the developmental brand's recent Premium Live Event Deadline, which was showcased on December 10. After winning the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge against four other NXT stars, Roxanne earned the opportunity to face Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship. The title match occurred on the latest episode of the developmental brand and saw Perez end Rose's more than 400-day reign as champion.

Booker T was emotional after Roxanne Perez's historic win on NXT

The two-time Hall of Famer got to witness some incredible moments with his former student since he is now also the brand's commentator, and his reaction is undoubtedly something that made the moment more memorable.

After Roxanne Perez's historic win at the inaugural Women's Iron Survivor Challenge, Booker T was seen crying at the commentary table and had to take a few moments to compose himself. Meanwhile, Vic Joseph continued on after handing him a tissue.

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) | WP @BackupHangman Booker T, overwhelmed with pride for his former student Roxanne Perez can't stop crying on commentary after her victory in the Iron Survivor challenge. Booker T, overwhelmed with pride for his former student Roxanne Perez can't stop crying on commentary after her victory in the Iron Survivor challenge. https://t.co/GVnpbjEjwe

It will be interesting to see how Roxanne Perez performs as the new NXT Women's Champion. Still, it looks like she will have an iconic supporter on her side throughout it all.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes