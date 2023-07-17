Which WWE legend trained Umaga's son? Hint: Not a Samoan

Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, recently made waves on the internet with his pro wrestling debut. The 23-year-old star wrestled the first match of his pro career at Reality of Wrestling’s Summer of Champions IX event on Saturday, July 15.

Fatu is trained by none other than Booker T. The WWE Hall of Famer brought Umaga's son to his promotion in Houston, Texas, for pro wrestling training. The iconic Samoan himself was a part of Reality of Wrestling.

Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu.



His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey.

Fatu also paid tribute to his father during his in-ring debut. The young star took his opponent out with the Samoan Spike, a move popularized by his father in WWE, for the win. The move is currently being used as a finisher by Fatu’s cousin, Solo Sikoa in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Fatu also reacted to his in-ring debut during an interview with MuscleManMalcolm. The young star revealed he was extremely nervous walking into the match and felt he could’ve done better than he did in his first match.

"Before going into it, I was really nervous," Fatu said. "Really nervous, and I just wanted everything to be protected and not have any hiccups. God blessed me, and we didn't have any hiccups today, but I still feel I could have done way better." (H/T Fightful)

The young Samoan wrestler also thanked Reality of Wrestling and Booker T for the opportunity. He said the veteran played a huge part in putting him on the card for the show. He also joked that his goal was to own WWE.

Umaga's son sides with Jey Uso in The Bloodline civil war

The Bloodline civil war is arguably the hottest storyline in professional wrestling today, and has caused fans and even the family members to pick sides. While most Anoa'i family members haven’t commented on the storyline, Fatu is vocal about his allegiance to Jey Uso in the whole fiasco.

“I got Jey. Team Jey,” he said in the interview. “I’m more built on respect and loyalty, so that’s kind of going on. Roman disrespected Jey and Jimmy. But we all family at the end of the day. All families have hiccups, ups and downs. Stay tuned, it’s gonna get crazy.” (H/T WrestleZone)

Watch the highlights from a recent confrontation between Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and The Usos below:

It remains to be seen if Umaga's son will cross paths with his family members in WWE.

