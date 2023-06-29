Which other WWE legends is Solo Sikoa related to? Going beyond The Bloodline

It's no question that Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline members are related to each other in real life. They are all part of the legendary Anoa'i family, and The Enforcer has many connections with notable and legendary wrestlers.

Beginning with The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa is the younger brother of The Usos and Roman Reigns' cousin. Aside from The Tribal Chief, he is also the cousin of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. His father is WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi, and his uncles are Yokozuna and Umaga.

The 30-year-old joined The Bloodline in 2022 during the Clash at the Castle premium live event. When Drew McIntyre almost defeated the Head of the Table for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Solo Sikoa interfered and helped his cousin retain the title.

How does Solo Sikoa feel about joining The Bloodline?

As part of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling dynasty, filling in some of the largest shoes in the industry is intimidating as well as a responsibility. However, the current superstar is at ease with his position.

While on Sports Illustrated, the former NXT North American Champion shared that he and his brothers and cousin were born to be in this sport. He also added that he also has no plans to escape his destiny.

“I’m supposed to be her. I’m not going to run away from something I was born to do. Roman was born to be champion. The Usos were born to be the greatest tag-team champions. We were born to do this. Now we’re doing it for real.”

What is the latest report regarding Solo Sikoa's match against the former members of The Bloodline?

The Bloodline has proven to be the most dominant stables in recent WWE history, but it all came crashing down in the past few weeks. After Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman, followed by Jey, who chose to side with his twin instead.

Solo teased leaving Reigns, but he stayed. After weeks of exchanges, a personal match between the four men is now set for the upcoming Money in the Bank event in London, England. Roman and Solo will compete against The Usos for a Civil War tag team match.

As per WrestleVotes, the creative time has devised two 'drastic finishes' for the tag team bout. Still, nothing has been finalized just yet regarding its conclusion. It was also said that the Usos and Solo took part in a "run-through session."

It remains to be seen what will happen after The Bloodline concludes their highly-anticipated Civil War match.

