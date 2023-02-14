Which WWE power couple spent their Valentine's Day early? The first Super Bowl experience

WWE power couple Emma and Madcap Moss spent their Valentine's Day differently compared to other pairs. The couple decided to opt out of the traditional dates and not only celebrated it early but also during one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Super Bowl LVII saw mixed reactions from fans and professionals after the Kansas City Chiefs took home the victory against the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, it looks like some WWE Superstars had a memorable time despite their favored team losing.

In an Instagram post, Emma shared that she attended her very first football game with her boyfriend, Madcap Moss. The caption also read how Moss' parents joined the WWE power couple during the February 12 event. The SmackDown star added that despite the Eagles losing, she was grateful to cheer on the team and Madcap's brother and Eagles coach, Nick Rallis.

"How crazy is it that my first time ever going to a football game was the Super Bowl!? I’m so lucky! 🤯 Although it was quite an unfortunate ending, I’m so grateful I was able to experience it all with Mike and his family and be there to cheer on his little bro Nick and the Eagles! Next years the one!"

The WWE power couple made their relationship public in August 2022. Since Emma returned to WWE in October last year, the two stars have also teamed up inside the ring and continuously supported each other during the blue brand's shows.

Emma and Madcapp Moss crossed paths with another WWE power couple

It's not new for the Stamford-based promotion to acknowledge and even pair up real-life couples in front of the camera. In the past, the two stars have even feuded with the husband-and-wife duo of Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

The two SmackDown couples first crossed paths in November 2022. Emma decided to check on her boyfriend after the match against Kross. A few weeks later, Emma confronted Scarlett during a backstage segment and delivered a slap to the latter.

A mixed tag team match between the two couples occurred on the January 6th episode of SmackDown. During the bout, Kross and Scarlett got the victory over their rivals.

From the looks of it, the couple vs couple feud has already ended. During the most recent episode of SmackDown, Moss was the victor in a four-way match against Kross, Santos Escobar, and Rey Mysterio. The 33-year-old star is now in-line to battle it out against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Emma was at ringside during the contest, and the WWE power couple even celebrated inside the ring.

It remains to be seen if the WWE power couple will continue their on-screen tag team partnership in the company, especially now that Moss has a big match ahead of him.

Poll : 0 votes